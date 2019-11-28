Fortnite Chapter 2, season one, week 8 challenges are now available

The eighth week of Fortnite Chapter 2, season one is now available for players to complete with the “Dive!” mission.

There are 11 different challenges that players can complete within the week eight mission. Once players complete eight challenges, they will unlock the secret loading screen.

The first eight loading screens of Chapter 2, season 1 can be used to locate each letter used to spell “Fortnite.” After all the letters are collected, fans will unlock a special seasonal skin.

Here are all the challenges for week eight:

Deal damage to descending Supply Drops – 200

Eliminations at Hydro 16 or Holly Hedges – 3

Search a Supply Drop within 10 seconds of it landing – 3

Complete the swimming time trials at Lazy Lake and East of Hydro 16 – 2

Eliminations without aiming down sights – 3

Pull an item, pull an opponent, and catch a fish using a Harpoon Gun – 3

Deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds of using a glider – 1

Search 2 chests within 30 seconds of each other – 3

Harvest wood within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus in a single match – 300

Deal damage with 2 different weapons within 30 seconds – 1

Search the hidden ‘E’ found in the Dive! Loading Screen – 1

Fans will have until February 2020 to complete their challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2, season 1 so there is still plenty of time.