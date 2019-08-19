Reported Fortnite B.R.U.T.E. bug that protects drivers from Boogie Bombs seems unlikely

Fortnite’s giant and overpowered robot, the B.R.U.T.E., is causing so much chaos in the game that players could be seeing bugs and glitches when there are none.

A player reported on the Fortnite subreddit that they used a Boogie Bomb on a duo that was controlling a B.R.U.T.E. In theory, players driving any vehicle should be forced out of them to start dancing when hit by a Boogie Bomb, but both players were reportedly just forced out without dancing. This let them grab their guns and eliminate the player who reported the glitch.

https://www.reddit.com/r/FortNiteBR/comments/cs2y3x/excuse_me_what/

The Boogie Bomb is the only major counter against the B.R.U.T.E. right now. If there’s an issue in the interaction between the two, that means the giant robot is even stronger than it already is. But that doesn’t seem to be the case, and another player who commented on the Reddit thread seems to have found what caused such an effect.

Shortly before the mech players were hit with the Boogie Bomb, they shot their B.R.U.T.E. rockets at their feet and the last rocket explosion happened exactly at the same time as the third player used a Boogie Bomb on them. When you watch the video slowly, you can see one of the players was affected by the Boogie Bomb and was dancing in the background, while the other was apparently immune to it.

“One was boogied because he was the driver, and your teammates rockets can’t hurt you,” the player wrote. “Your own rockets can hurt you, though.”

In that case, what the unlucky Boogie Bomb user faced might have been the worst timing ever. Their opponent who used the rockets was hit by the explosion of their own shot and received damage, something that automatically ends any Boogie Bomb effect. This let them shoot and eliminate the player who reported this situation. The second player in the robot, who’s immune to allied damage, got the full Boogie Bomb effect because they didn’t receive the explosion damage.

The user who might have debunked this glitch says the issue might be visual, instead, since the player who shot still had the disco ball over their head.

Even famous players have previously misunderstood game events and thought they had experienced a rare bug. Turner “Tfue” Tenney, for instance, was shocked by what seemed to be a floor-editing bug that changed his path while he falling, when he instead bumped into another player who had used the jump pad below him.

Epic has yet to comment on the bug report or deploy a hotfix for it, but players don’t need to panic since this seems to be just an unfortunate play.