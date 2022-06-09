Fortnite balances the Two-Shot Shotgun, Combat SMG, and 2 ARs in June 9 update

The Fortnite team at Epic Games has introduced a handful of weapon balancing updates to the game today, affecting the Two-Shot Shotgun, the Combat SMG, and both the Hammer AR and Striker Burst AR. The changes were relayed in a tweet from the official Fortnite Status account.

The Two-Shot Shotgun, which was recently introduced at the start of the latest season, has received a massive buff since it has been widely ignored by players. It has received a buff to its pellet damage, minimum pellet count, accuracy, and max damage cap, which should make it a more viable choice compared to overwhelmingly popular shotguns like the Auto.

The Hammer AR, another new weapon, has received a slight buff via reduced recoil. Additionally, the Striker Burst AR and the Combat SMG, widely relied upon choices by most players, have both received nerfs. The Striker Burst AR received reduced damage and increased first-bullet recoil, while the Combat SMG received reduced damage.

Many replies to the tweet by @FortniteStatus, including one from 100T content creator CouRage, indicate a positive response to the balance changes from the Fortnite community. The game is in the midst of a resurgence of players and content creators following the introduction of Zero Build mode as a permanent feature.

Both the Two-Shot Shotgun and the Hammer AR were added to the game at the start of Chapter Three, season three, along with the Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR), a semi-automatic sniper. Numerous weapons were vaulted at the start of the season, including some popular choices like the MK-Seven AR, the Light Machine Gun, and the Drum Shotgun.