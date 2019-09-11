Fortnite Arena Squads leaked ahead of the official reveal

Fortnite: Battle Royale could be getting a Squads mode in its popular Arena category in the future after a data mine revealed tags of the mode hidden in the latest update.

The mode has been one of the most requested since Arena was first added to the game.

There is no word yet on when the Squads Arena mode will be added into the game or even if it will be a permanent mode. It could come in the next few days, weeks, or months, so be sure to wait for Epic Games to officially announce its inclusion on social media.

Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter Athena.Playlist.Arena.Squads was added as a tag.

For anyone that has been living under a rock in Fortnite the past few months. Arena is a brand new competitive mode that was introduced in the v8.20 update that gives players the chance to compete in a professional setting and win prize money.

By playing and winning matches, players can rank up divisions by getting points known as Hype Points, which is based on the number of eliminations and placements a player gets.

For more information on Arena, as well as how Divisions and Placements work, be sure to check out our guide here.