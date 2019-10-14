First potential new weapon for Fortnite Chapter 2 leaked

Data miners posted the battle pass trailer for Fortnite Chapter Two, season one earlier today, showcasing several different characters with new cosmetics, items, and weapon wraps.

But a new gun was also on display, and it could be the first weapon added to the game in Fortnite Chapter Two.

Streamable – free video publishing Check out this video on Streamable using your phone, tablet or desktop.

Popular data miner HypeX posted on Twitter that one of the new weapons being introduced in Fortnite Chapter Two will be the Bazooka Bandaid.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News 🎃 on Twitter NEW ITEM! – Bazooka Bandaid – Shoots bandages to heal your teammates. (it looks like the minigun) CANT POST AN IMAGE SORRY!

The item will reportedly shoot bandages that can heal teammates, according to HypeX.

It seems like the weapon was briefly revealed in the trailer since a female character can be seen holding a bazooka-like device with a white cross on it.

Screengrab via Epic Games

It’s unconfirmed if the gun displayed in the video is the Bazooka Bandaid, but HypeX said that the weapon looks like a minigun.

With more leaks slowly becoming available, it seems like Fortnite Chapter Two is inevitable.