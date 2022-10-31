Epic to add 3 ‘beloved’ character sets to Fortnite tomorrow, according to leak

Fortnite is one of the most active live-service games out right now thanks to the fact it’s constantly surprising players with new cosmetics and crossovers. The most recent collab that made waves was Dragon Ball this past August, but a new crossover could be coming soon. Three “beloved” character sets could be coming tomorrow, Nov. 1, according to a data miner on Twitter.

Shiina, on Twitter as @ShiinaBR, has posted some new information they seem to have received about an upcoming cosmetic set that could point to a new collab. According to the same tweet thread, Epic may be putting “in-game surprises” that will likely work with similar events, whether it be a Mythic weapon or a POI that’s inspired by the cosmetic set.

BREAKING: Epic will be adding three "beloved" characters to the game tomorrow after the downtime ends 👀



Alongside a cosmetic set, Epic is also putting other "in-game surprises" in the game together with these mysterious cosmetics! 😳 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 31, 2022

Shiina also said that the cosmetic set will include three skins, three back blings, three pickaxes, one emote, and a glider. As soon as the content creator posted this, many fans were eager to begin sharing theories on who they imagined might be coming to the game tomorrow.

Some users point to Luke, Leia, and Han from Star Wars due to the fact that there have been rumors about them since earlier this year. Luke’s pickaxe and other small references have been found in the files, so many are curious if we’ll soon be able to see the Jedi, the Princess, and the Bounty Hunter in Fortnite. While we won’t know for sure, this would be the latest Star Wars crossover for the game.

Whatever gets released, it’s clear that Epic wants it to be a surprise for as long as it can. We’ll likely hear more about these new cosmetic sets and any map changes at the beginning of downtime as data miners like Shiina are able to go through the files.