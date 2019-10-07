Epic launches Combine Sweepstakes to give fans exclusive Fortnite Xbox controllers

Beginning today, Epic Games is hosting the Combine Sweepstakes to give Fortnite fans the chance at winning an exclusive special edition Fortnite Xbox controller. Entering is simple; all fans need to do is send in a tweet showing off their Combine score.

Fans can enter the giveaway by uploading a video or screenshot of their highest score in Fortnite’s Combine mode to Twitter with the hashtag #FortniteCombine before the promotion ends. Entrants must be 16 years or older and must reside in North America to be eligible to participate, according to the giveaway’s rules.

Fortnite on Twitter Demonstrate complete control in The Combine for a chance to win 1 of 10 Special Edition Fortnite Xbox Controllers! Reply to this tweet using #FortniteCombine with an image or video of your best time in The Combine. Giveaway ends on Oct 11. Rules here: https://t.co/SyNj3wBlag

Fortnite’s Combine mode arrived on live servers with the release of the v10.40 update last month. The mode challenges players to put their skills to the test with a course that they must complete as quickly as possible. Along their way, however, the players will encounter moving targets that they must eliminate before reaching the end of the course for their time to count.

Luckily for those who may not be the fastest in the game, Epic is choosing winners at random. Once the entry period closes, the Fortnite developer will randomly select 10 winners—giving everyone a fair shot at winning.

Fans will have until Oct. 11 at 10:59pm CT to send in their entries for a chance to win one of the 10 Xbox controllers.