How to get the free Tie Whisper glider during Fortnite x Star Wars event

The Game Awards is an annual event full of celebrating the best games of the year, and of course, Epic Games had to stop by to drop its latest bit of news.

All Fortnite fans will be able to get a sneak peek at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1pm CT. Fans who attend the event will receive a free Tie Whisper Glider.

If you are around on Saturday and are looking to get the free glider, here are the steps you will need to follow:

Log into Fortnite Battle Royale on Dec. 12 before 1 pm CT. Head to Risky Reels in Battle Royale. Doors for the event will open at 12:30 pm CT. All players will be prompted to enter the Battle Bus. At 1pm CT, players will jump from the Battle Bus. Land in Risky Reels, and wait for the show to begin on the large white screen.

Once the event ends, the glider will be available for players to equip and show off from their lockers.

The Tie Glider will not be available in the Item Shop, so make sure you are at the event to claim the exclusive item.