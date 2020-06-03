Epic and Loserfruit decide to delay upcoming Fortnite Icon Series skin | Dot Esports

Loserfruit and Epic have chosen to delay the release of the Australian streamer’s upcoming Fortnite Icon Series skin, she announced on stream today.

Originally scheduled to release today, June 3, Loserfruit said she convened with the developers and they both decided that now wasn’t the right time to release the cosmetic pack, which includes multiple items.

“Me and Epic decided it wasn’t the right time to release the skin, this week,” Loserfruit said.

The delay is likely due to the ongoing protests and unrest spurred by the murder of George Floyd. The U.S. and many other parts of the world are protesting in an attempt to create reform.

“I think you guys know from leaks, I never acknowledged the leaks, but yeah, that it was meant to come out on the third,” she said. “So we decided to wait.”

It’s unclear now when the skin will be released, but it’s on the way.