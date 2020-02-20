Dr Disrespect already frustrated with new season, wants Fortnite to die

Dr Disrespect was overly excited to play the new season of Fortnite today. But after just a few hours of playing it, he’s already talking about how much he wishes the game didn’t exist.

After playing a few matches in which he didn’t perform particularly well and experiencing some issues with queuing into games slower than he would have liked, the Two Time began cursing the game.

“I’m having a hard time getting into any games,” the Doc said. “I guess this game is really fucking dying. And I’m so glad. It needs to die. This game needs to die.”

Doc’s wishful thinking might be a bit premature. While the game doesn’t have nearly the same level of viewership that it did in 2018 when Fortnite blossomed into the most-watched title on Twitch for a calendar year, it’s still thriving.

At time of writing, Chapter Two, season two had nearly 200,000 viewers on Twitch, with Dr Disrespect leading all content creators. While Fortnite hasn’t had the same sort of success that Escape from Tarkov or League of Legends has so far this year, it’s recorded more than 88 million hours watched on Twitch, making it one of the top five categories on the platform.

Following his claims that he wanted Fortnite to die, Dr Disrespect received a “phone call” later in his stream from none other than the “Epic Games CEO.”

In complete disregard for his previous comments made to his Twitch audience, Doc claimed that the game was impressive as he rambled on about the animation and cartoonish ambiguous lore.

“Yeah, I’m having a good time,” Dr Disrespect said. “Yeah, it’s really groundbreaking. You guys are really shredding it in North Carolina. Yeah, really thinking outside of the box on this one. Oh, I get the fiction. It all makes sense to me. Everything makes sense to me. It’s just so well thought out. The way everything ties in together.”

While everything Doc said in the phone call skit was positive about the game, it had a sarcastic, tongue-in-cheek tone that suggests that he isn’t as into this new content as some others might be.