Does Fortnite Chapter 4, season one have Proximity Voice Chat?

Proximity voice chat has been a big asking point from Fortnite for many seasons now and with the introduction of Chapter Four, players are once again keen to see if it is in the game.

Proximity voice chat is a feature where you can hear other players as you get close to them in-game. This leads to a lot of comedic moments and awkward standoffs with opponents when nearby.

It makes sense that so many players would want to add the chat feature to Fortnite. The feature has been used in a variety of games in the battle royale genre for many years now, ranging from PUBG to, most recently, Call of Duty: Warzone 2, but has never made it to the core Fortnite experience. Adding it would let players discover a whole new way to have fun in Fortnite, and would also give content creators a new avenue for entertaining streams and videos.

If you’re wondering if Fortnite will finally add proximity voice chat to the game in Chapter Four, check out the guide below for all the answers you need.

Is there Proximity Voice Chat in Fortnite Chapter 4?

There is currently no use of proximity voice chat in Fortnite in Chapter Four or in previous seasons, nor will there ever be until Epic Games announces it.

The only time proximity voice chat has ever been used in the series was for the spin-off Imposter game mode that the game introduced some time ago, which was Fortnite‘s take on Among Us when it was at the height of its popularity. Players could use proximity voice chat there, but never in the battle royale mode.