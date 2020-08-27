All Thor Awakening Challenges in Fortnite and how to complete them | Dot Esports

The mighty Thor descends from Asgard for Fortnite‘s season 4 to thunderous applause, along with a smattering of some of Marvel’s most popular heroes and villains.

This season’s Battle Pass will run you 950 V-Bucks, about $9.50, and will grant you access to the Marvel collaboration.

Visit Bifrost marks as Thor

After donning the Thor outfit, visit some burn marks left the Bifrost bridge.

The Bifrost marks are a little to the east of Weeping Woods.

Deal damage to opponents using Mjolnir as Thor

First, you’ll have to reclaim your signature weapon, Mjolnir. Head to the visible crater, flanked by Salty Springs to the North and Weeping Woods to the south.

Image via Epic Games

Once you prove your worth, all you have to do is smack those careless enough to get in your way. You will have to deal 100 damage to an opponent.

Mjolnir will also serve you as a handy harvesting tool, because why not use a legendary hammer that only you can wield to break some bricks?

Emote as Thor at Mountain Top Ruins

The final challenge is to head to Mount F8 at the very south of the map.

Land at the summit, where you will find a stone formation with inscribed runes. Any emote will work here, but using your special God of Thunder emote does feel pretty awesome.