All Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Chapter two, season six, rolled out on March 16, bringing lots of new changes alongside mechanics and skins. While the story surrounding the Zero Point continues to thicken, the meta of the season has already been shaken up with crafting and unvaulted weapons.

The competitive portion of the player base will look forward to perfecting their looting routes, while collectors will be after grinding XP to unlock their Battle Pass tiers as fast as possible. Weekly challenges will always be the main source of XP, but there are more than a few ways of earning additional XP in Fortnite. XP Coins and Milestones are the two best ways of grinding extra XP.

Milestones are the rebranded version of the Punch Cards that were available during Chapter Two, season four, and they serve the same purpose. You'll complete most of these milestones without even noticing, each rewarding you with decent portions of XP.

Here are all the milestones in Fortnite Chapter Two, season six.

Assault rifle eliminations - three, 10, 25, 75, and 150.

Assist teammates with eliminations for five, 20, 50, 100, and 250 times.

Bow eliminations - three, 10, 25, 75, and 150.

Catch fish for three for 15, 50, 15, and 250 times.

Destroy 100, 250, 500, 1000, 2500 trees.

Collect animal bones for 25, 50, 500, 1000, and 2500 times.

Collect 1000, 25000, 10000, 25000, 50000 bars collect blue XP coins for one, two, three, four, and five times.

Collect gold XP coins for one, two, three, four, and five times.

Collect green XP coins for one, two, three, four, and five times.

Collect meat for 25, 50, 500, 1000, and 2500 times.

Collect purple XP coins for one, two, three, four, and five times.

Complete five, 25, 50, 75, and 100 bounties.

Complete 10, 25, 50, 100, and 250 common quests.

Complete five, 10, 25, 50, and 75 epic quests.

Complete two, 10, 20, 40, and 60 legendary quests.

Complete 10, 25, 50, 100, and 200 rare quests.

Complete 10, 25, 50, 100, and 250 uncommon quests consume 10, 25, 50, 100, and 250 apples.

Consume 10, 25, 50, 100, and 250 bananas.

Consume 10, 50, 200, 250, and 500 foraged items

Consume 10, 25, 50, 100, and 250 mushrooms.

Craft 10, 50, 100, 250, and 500 weapons

Deal damage from 150 meters above or more for three, 10, 25, 50, and 100 times

Deal 5000, 25000, 75000, 150000, 500000 damage to opponents

Deal 250, 1000, 5000, 10000, and 20000 damage to vehicles with a player inside

Destroy 25, 50, 100, 250, and 500 shrubs

Destroy sofas, beds, or chairs with a pickaxe for 25, 50, 100, 250, and 500 times.

Destroy 25, 100, 250, 500, and 1000 stones don disguises - disguise yourself for three, 25, 50, 100, and 200 times.

Eliminate three, 10, 25, 50, and 100 opponents from over 150m eliminate five, 25, 100, 250, and 500 players eliminations while driving or riding in a boat for two, five, 15, 50, and 150 times.

Eliminations with common or uncommon weapons - five, 25, 100, 250, and 500.

Explosives eliminations - three, 10, 25, 75, and 150.

Fish at fishing holes for five, 15, 75, 150, and 300 times.

Harpoon eliminations - one, three, 10 ,25, and 50 times.

Harvest stone - 2500, 10000, 25000, 100000, and 250000.

Headshot eliminations - three, 25, 50, 100, and 200.

Hit weak points - 100, 1000, 2500, 10000, and 20000.

Hunt wildlife - 10, 50, 250, 500, and 1000.

Ignite opponents with fire for three, 10 , 25, 50, and 75 times.

Ignite structures with fire for 25, 50, 100, 250, and 500 times.

Lure wildlife for three, 25, 50, 100, and 200 times

Melee damage to structures - 500, 2500, 10000, 25000, and 50000.

Melee eliminations - five, 25 , 50, 75, and 100 times.

Pistol three, 10, 25, 75, and 150 eliminations .

Place top 10 for 10, 25, 100, 200, and 300 times.

Player structures destroyed in a vehicle - three, 25, 75, 100, and 300.

Reboot teammates for two, five, 10, 25, and 50 times.

Refuel vehicles for five, 25, 50, 100, and 200 times.

Revive teammates, five, 25, 50, 100, and 250 times.

Search ammo boxes for 50, 250, 500, 1000, and 2500 times.

Search chests for 50, 250, 500, 1000, and 2500 times.

Search ice machines for five, 25, 75, 150, and 300 times.

Search supply drops - five, 10, 25, 50, and 100 times.

Shake down opponents for five, 25, 50, 100, and 200 times.

Shotgun eliminations - three, 10, 25, 75, 150.

SMG eliminations - three, 10, 25, 75, and 150.

Spend 1000, 2500, 5000, 25000, 100000 bars.

Sticky eliminations - three, 10, 25, 50, and 75.

Tame wildlife for five, 25, 50, 100, and 200 times.

Thank the bus driver for 10, 25, 50, 100, and 200 times

Travel distance in a vehicle for 5000, 25000, 75000, 150000, and 500000 units.

Travel distance on foot for 25000, 75000, 150000, 300000, and 500000 units.

Travel distance while gliding - 1000, 2500, 10000, 25000, and 50000.

Travel distance while swimming for 1000, 2500, 5000, 10000, and 25000 units.

Upgrade weapons for five, 10, 25, 50, and 100 times.

Use bandages and medkits for 25, 100, 250, 500, and 1000 times.

Use campfires for three, 15, 50, 100, and 150 times.

Use shield potions for 25, 100, 250, 500 and 1000 times.

Completing each step of a milestone will reward players with 12,500 XP.