All leaked Fortnite Xtravaganza challenges: Week 3 and 4 | Dot Esports

The next batch of XP Xtravaganza challenges is arriving in Fortnite this week, leading up to the grand finale of Chapter two, season four on Nov. 30.

XP Xtravaganza will give you and your squad the chance to take on party-wide challenges and finish off your battle pass in style. In total 310,000 XP will be up for grabs in week three, and 360,000 XP will be available to earn in week four of the Xtravaganza challenges.

The XP Xtravaganza is currently unavailable at the moment, but they will be making their way to the game shortly. Fortnite data miner and leaker iFireMonkey has provided the full list of challenges for weeks three and four of the event. Here are all the challenges.

Week three challenges

Deal 1,000 damage with SMGS (20,000 XP)

Deal 2,500 damage with SMGs (20,000 XP)

Deal 5,000 damaged with SMGs (20,000 XP)

Eliminate 10 Stark Robots, Gatherers, or Gorgers (20,000 XP)

Eliminate 25 Stark Robots, Gathers, or Gorgers (20,000 XP)

Eliminate 50 Stark Robots, Gathers, or Gorgers (20,000 XP)

Search 10 chests (20,000 XP)

Search 10 ammo boxes (20,000 XP)

Search 10 supply drops (20,000 XP)

Collect 1,000 wood, stone, or metal (20,000 XP)

Collect 1,500 wood, stone, or metal (20,000 XP)

Collect 2,000 wood, stone, or metal (20,000 XP)

Dance on all five colored bridges in a single match (50,000 XP)

Eliminate 20 opponents (20,000 XP)

Week four challenges