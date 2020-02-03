A PS4-exclusive Fortnite Celebration Cup is coming this month with a prizepool of $1 million

A PlayStation 4-exclusive tournament is coming to Fortnite later this month, with a prize pool of $1 million.

The Fortnite Celebration Cup takes place on Feb. 15 and 16 on PS4. The Solo competition will be available for any player on PS4, so long as their account is level 15 and they’ve enabled two-factor authentication on their Epic account.

On the first day of competition, top-performing players will earn special items in the game. The top 50 percent of players will earn the “Take Cover” spray, the top 25 percent earn the “Wild Accent” pickaxe, and the top five percent of players earn the “Tango” outfit.

On day two, the top-performing players on each regional leaderboard will compete for their share of the $1 million prize pool. Depending on the region, the top player will take home as much as $3,000 and money will be awarded to over 4,000 players globally. The full prize pool breakdown can be seen on Epic’s web site.

This tournament is a cool opportunity for players to earn a bit of cash while playing Fortnite without having to fly to a LAN or even take off work or school. It’s unknown if this style of tournament will come to other platforms in the future, but for now it’s a great time to be a PS4 Fortnite player.