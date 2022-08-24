FIFA 23 is on the brink of release and with players getting access to the closed beta and EA Pass members getting the fortune of playing the newest installment of FIFA, everyone’s asking, will FIFA 23 be coming to Xbox Game Pass?

The short answer for FIFA 23 is no, not for the time being.

At least not for some time. Typically, these big blockbuster EA SPORTS releases take their time making their way over to Game Pass, and FIFA is included in that schedule.

Image via EA

There is good news, however. FIFA 23 will be accessible for EA Pass members. The EA early access trial will allow players to kick off as much as they can, for a 10 hour window. Football fans who don’t purchase the premium EA Pass will have to wait until its Tuesday, Sep. 30 release date to get their hands on the new rosters.

The early access pass gives players the opportunity to test out the EA SPORTS title days before the official release of FIFA 23.

EA Pass members will get:

Up to 4800 FIFA Points (receive 1600 per month for 3 months starting Sept. 30)

Score a World Cup™ FUT Hero Item on Nov. 11

Early access starting Sept. 27 – days before release

Ones to Watch Player Item

Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FIFA Ultimate Team matches

Recurring FUT and Vanity Item member rewards

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

All other EA Play member benefits

Image via EA

FIFA 22 came to Game Pass in Jul. this year, nine months after its Sep. 21, 2021 release. So it’s fairly reasonable to assume the next instalment in the long-running EA SPORTS franchise will take its time to make its way to Xbox Game Pass too.

FIFA 23 will be the last FIFA before the series becomes “EA Sports FC.”