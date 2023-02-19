Will EA keep the Premier League license after FIFA 23?

It is a well-documented fact that FIFA 23 will be the final entry to the immensely popular FIFA video game series as we’ve come to know it. Electronic Arts and FIFA could not agree on a new licensing deal, which means that if there is going to be a new FIFA game at some stage, it won’t be developed or published by EA. The publishing giant was lightning fast to announce its own successor, dubbed EA Sports FC, the first installment of which will come out in the fall of 2023.

For its part, EA has a lot of questions to answer in the coming months, including what other football-related licenses might slip from its hands. The FIFA-governed World Cup is obviously gone, but everything else is an open question. At the club level, most football fans would probably agree that the UEFA Champions League is the most illustrious of all competitions, though that might change if the Super League eventually materializes.

Once we go past continental competitions and into domestic ones, it is clear which one gathers the most interest. The English Premier League is by far the most commercially successful domestic football product, and its presence in any football simulation video game is an immediate attraction for fans. The burning question is who will win the bidding war for the most popular league in the world.

Will the Premier League be licensed by EA Sports FC?

The English Premier League will most likely be fully licensed by EA for the inaugural EA Sports FC game. EA loyalists have good reason to be hopeful about this due to an as-of-yet-unconfirmed rumor that a deal might have already been struck between the Premier League governing body and Electronic Arts.

All of this is coming from Sky Sports, a premier British sports coverage medium. In its report, Sky claims that EA “is closing in” on a deal to secure the Premier League’s video game licensing rights for around $588 million. They further go on to report that an unnamed EPL club executive put the annual payments at about $96 million. If we do some quick maths, it appears that this supposed deal would keep the Premier League under EA’s licensing cap for the next six seasons.

Neither EA nor the Premier League has confirmed this so far, but the specifics mentioned in Sky’s report—and the obvious understanding that EA needs to sustain as many major licenses as possible after losing the rights to its own series’ title—make this deal very likely, even if it is not yet formally completed.