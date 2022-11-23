Will Cristiano Ronaldo be removed from FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United.

Last summer, the soccer legend returned as a hero to the club that gave him passage into superstardom and proceeded to become the club’s top goal scorer in his first season back at Old Trafford. Now, a couple of months into the new season, the two parties confirmed they have separated by mutual agreement.

This was a heartbreaking moment for Ronaldo and United fans alike. Surely both sides imagined the reunion much differently, but now that it’s all fallen apart, questions about the consequences begin to arise.

FIFA 23 players’ main concern is simple yet huge for the FIFA Ultimate Team meta. Will Ronaldo be removed from FIFA 23’s FUT game mode? We’ve grown so used to CR7 being a FUT menace that the thought feels foreign, but the truth is, there’s a huge possibility Ronaldo will indeed be removed from the online game mode.

FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team is bonded to club soccer and its featured leagues. Players not currently playing for a club available in FIFA 23 FUT have very few ways of making an appearance in the game mode. And by very few ways, we mean one way: being retired and becoming an Icon. We doubt retirement is in Ronaldo’s plans, which leads to only one conclusion: Ronaldo will be removed from FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

When will Ronaldo be removed from FIFA 23 FUT?

It’s only been about 24 hours since Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United was officially confirmed. It’s not completely out of the realm of possibility that EA pulls the plug just like that before the end of the week.

It’s still more likely that Ronaldo will be removed from FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as part of an official future update. We doubt many players will cause a ruckus about having the legend in FUT, so EA could be smart and play the waiting game. If we’re lucky enough, CR7 will find a new club quickly and we’ll be able to use him in FUT without interruption, with nothing more than a new club and league chemistry.

This development would be best for everyone. Pulling such a popular player from FIFA 23 would lead to mass hysteria otherwise, regardless of whether it makes sense or not.