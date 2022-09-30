When will World Cup Mode be added to FIFA 23?

The World Cup can be one of the most exciting times to be a soccer fan, and FIFA fans should be happy to know that in the 2023 installment, the developers will be adding a mode where you can compete in one of the biggest sports events of the year.

There will actually be two World Cup events licensed in FIFA 23, with Qatar 2023 and the Women’s Australia/New Zealand 2023 joining the fray “as post-launch content updates,” according to the developers. But when will this new mode be added to the game?

Image via EA

What date will FIFA 23’s World Cup mode be available?

EA Sports hasn’t provided an exact date for the World Cup release, but the company did ask fans to “stay tuned for more details in the build-up to each tournament.” For example, Qatar 2023 will be starting on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

If the downloadable content will be timed with the start of each event, then fans will need to wait a couple more months before they can take the pitch as their own country. For any fans of women’s soccer, the wait will be a bit long since Australia/New Zealand 2023 will be kicking off on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

The great news is that fans won’t need to pay anything extra for these bonus modes. EA has promised that the World Cup mode will be free for anyone who owns the game, so all you’ll need to do as a fan is wait patiently until more information is shared later this year.