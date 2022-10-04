When is the next FIFA 23 TOTW? FIFA 23 TOTW release day and time

FIFA 23's TOTW releases at the same time each week, but when exactly is that?

You’ve heard of the FIFA 23 Team of the Week and want to get on the hype train but don’t know when the next one is coming? Don’t worry, after reading this, you won’t miss another FIFA 23 TOTW release all season.

TOTW items could be of great use in FIFA Ultimate Team in the first few weeks of the season when the ultra powerful-special cards are still few and far between. As TOTW items have a short expiry date, knowing their exact release date and time will give you the most room to benefit from each new pack.

What is the FIFA 23 TOTW release day and time?

TOTW is a weekly promo in FUT that comes out on the same day and at the same time each week. EA has meddled with the release schedule over the years, but typically, once TOTW is settled into a time slot, it stays there for the entire season.

In FIFA 23, TOTW’s day and time of release is Thursday, 12pm CT. Be sure to check the new players at that time or you risk missing out on some very strong early-game FUT items. Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, for example, already received TOTW honors and their cards are among the strongest in the game.

Remember that FIFA 23’s TOTW releases reflect real-life performances. If you notice an extraordinary real-life display by a player also available in the game, expect them to have a shiny new TOTW item in FUT the following Thursday.