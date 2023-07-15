What platforms is EA FC 24 coming to?

EA FC 24 will be the first game in EA’s long-running football franchise without FIFA’s support. This means slight changes to the game’s licensing, though many fans have worried this might impact which consoles EA FC 24 will be available on.

This upcoming football game is set to release later this year on Sept. 22, 2023 with a wider launch only a few days later on Sept. 29. Even though newer generation consoles, including the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, released in November 2020, EA has still kept many of its most popular sports titles accessible to both the newest and previous generation consoles.

Though big changes are coming to EA Sports’ flagship football franchise, fans can, fortunately, expect EA FC 24 to release on the same consoles as the previous year’s title FIFA 23.

Here are all the platforms that EA FC 24 is set to release on.

Which platforms will EA FC 24 release on?

EA FC 24 is set to release on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The upcoming EA Sports title will include both previous and current generation consoles along with a release on PC. Nintendo Switch, a significantly less powerful console often left out of current releases, is also set to feature the popular football series.

Before getting EA FC 24 on either the PS4 or Xbox One, you should note these older generation consoles will not have access to the new HypermotionV feature. Whenever playing on these two platforms, you will also only be allowed to play with fellow PS4 and Xbox One players.

Though you will need to wait until late September to get access to the full game, you can sign up for the EA FC 24 beta which will become available sometime before launch. In the beta, players will receive a first glimpse into the new leagues, Career Mode, Ultimate Team, and other new additions to EA FC 24.

