TOTW 5 is live with Neymar and Sané in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s the day of the fifth set of Team of the Weak (TOTW) cards to replace last week’s in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team packs. There are 22 TOTW cards in total, with a main team and a substitute one each with 11 players.

TOTW cards are upgraded versions of the players EA thinks stood out during real-life games over the past week. These cards can also be used to mark an upgrade for Ones to Watch (OTW) dynamic cards but this time, no OTW player was featured.

The main team brought incredible players such as a 90-rated version of Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint- Germain, 89-rated Toni Kroos from Real Madrid, 87-rated Nicolò Barella from Internazionale, 86-rated Leroy Sané from Bayern Munich, and 86-rated Dušan Vlahovic from Juventus.

They are all available in player packs and in the FUT market. The prices vary from player to player. Neymar’s price can get up to 1,740,000 FUT coins, which is extremely expensive, while Sané can be bought for 80,000 FUT coins.

If you get any of the lower-rated cards, you can quick sell them and get around 10,000 FUT coins. Or you can keep them in case a squad-building challenge (SBC) requires an Inform card to complete it and get a better special card.

Here’s the full list of all of the TOTW 5 cards added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 84-rated David Soria (Getafe)

84-rated David Soria (Getafe) LB: 82-rated Reinildo Mandava (Atlético de Madrid)

82-rated Reinildo Mandava (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

84-rated Joe Gomez (Liverpool) CB: 81-rated Fabian Schär (Newcastle United)

81-rated Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) CM: 89-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

89-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CM: 87-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale)

87-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale) LM: 84-rated Martin Terrier (Rennes)

84-rated Martin Terrier (Rennes) CAM: 90-rated Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

90-rated Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain) CAM: 86-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)

86-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) ST: 86-rated Dušan Vlahovic (Juventus)

86-rated Dušan Vlahovic (Juventus) ST: 84-rated Marcus Thuram (Borussia M’gladbach)

Bench