TOTW 29 is available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get the new set of Team of the Week (TOTW) 29 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today.

Players who stand out during league matches or when national team games end have a chance of receiving an upgraded TOTW version every Wednesday. The cards released today will be replaced next week, but players can have multiple TOTW cards, so the same player can be featured in the next TOTW packs.

This week’s pack includes some high-rated players such as a 93-rated Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint-Germain, 91-rated Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, 88-rated Yann Sommer from Borussia M’gladbach, and 87-rated Milan Škriniar from Internazionale.

These cards are available through FUT packs or you can buy them from the FUT market. The best cards will sell for a high price. Neymar’s card can get up to 2,480,000 FUT coins, for example. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and get almost 10,000 FUT coins.

You can also use TOTW (Inform) cards to complete squad-building challenges (SBCs) as well since many solutions require at least one TOTW card as part of the solving conditions. So if you get a low-rated TOW card, you can use it later to get a special card.

Here’s the full list of all of the TOTW 29 cards added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 88-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

88-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 87-rated Milan Škriniar (Internazionale)

87-rated Milan Škriniar (Internazionale) RB: 84-rated Manuel Lazzari (Lazio)

84-rated Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) LB: 84-rated Iago Amaral Borduchi (Augsburg)

84-rated Iago Amaral Borduchi (Augsburg) RWB: 83-rated Jonathan Castro Otto (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Jonathan Castro Otto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CAM: 85-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma)

85-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) LM: 84-rated Juanmi López (Real Betis)

84-rated Juanmi López (Real Betis) CM: 84-rated Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig)

84-rated Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) LW: 93-rated Neymar Jr (Paris Saint-Germain)

93-rated Neymar Jr (Paris Saint-Germain) RW: 91-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

91-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) ST: 86-rated Andy Delort (OGC Nice)

Bench