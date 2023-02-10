There’s a heavy Premier League presence in FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 2

There's a lot of Premier League content in FIFA 23's Future Stars promo, yet the best player on Team 2 is playing in the Bundesliga.

The second week of FUT Future Stars is beginning with the release of another large selection of players. FIFA 23 fans who are pivoting their squads around Premier League soccer players should be very pleased by the new items. More than a third of the 14 players on Future Stars Team 2 are from the English top flight.

Future Stars Team 1 wasn’t shy on Premier League players, either. In fact, Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez and Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk had the highest-rated cards in last week’s release. Future Stars Team 2 has a larger EPL item quantity, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to quality.

Chelsea fans have even more reasons to celebrate the current FUT promo event. Following in Mudryk’s footsteps, the Blues’ other big buck January signing Enzo Fernández is now a FIFA 23 Future Star too. The world champion with Argentina has been given the same 90 OVR rating, which is enough to tie him for second-best on Future Stars Team 2.

Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo and Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are the other 90-rated cards competing with Fernández. The best Future Stars Team 2 card is given to Germany and Bayern München’s young star Jamal Musiala. He matches Julián Álvarez’ 92 OVR from Team 1. As Musiala is the only player from the Bundesliga in the new release, we can say that German efficiency is on full display once again.

Arsenal fans probably won’t know how to feel about their representation in FIFA 23’s Future Stars. One of their players finally got a special card, which is nice. It’s the most obvious suspect, Eddie Nketiah, who’s been having a splendid season so far. Where the Gooners might be disappointed is the 89 OVR EA has given the striker. You’d think him being the spear of a potentially championship-winning squad would be enough to grant a higher FIFA 23 rating, but EA apparently disagrees.

FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 2 player ratings

ST: Malik Tillman – 85 OVR (Glasgow Rangers)

CAM: Jamal Musiala – 92 OVR (Bayern München)

CB: Jurriën Timber – 89 OVR (Ajax Amsterdam)

CB: Ronald Araujo – 90 OVR (Barcelona)

CM: Enzo Fernández – 90 OVR (Chelsea)

ST: Eddie Nketiah – 89 OVR (Arsenal)

LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 90 OVR (Napoli)

CAM: Fábio Carvalho – 88 OVR (Liverpool)

GK: Illan Meslier – 88 OVR (Leeds United)

CM: Nicolò Fagioli – 88 OVR (Juventus)

CDM: Vinicius Souza – 87 OVR (Espanyol)

ST: Iker Bravo – 86 OVR (Real Madrid)

RM: Gonzalo Plata – 86 OVR (Real Valladolid)

CM: Joe Willock – 87 OVR (Newcastle United)

These 14 Future Stars items are available in FUT packs with immediate effect. A mini-release containing three more items will be added to FIFA 23 on Sunday, Feb. 12.