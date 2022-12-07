It’s not coming home for these guys: The best players eliminated early from the 2022 World Cup, according to FIFA 23

It feels like the 2022 World Cup started just a couple of days ago, yet here we are, with 24 of the 32 teams already eliminated. The focus is deservedly on the quarterfinals and the eight nations that are still in the fight for the World Cup crown—but we want to give those who packed their bags early on one last hoorah.

With so many teams eliminated, there are bound to be some superstars who will be watching the remainder of the tournament on TV. The fact some of the favorites went out only helps our cause to construct a starting 11 that may as well compete for the World Cup if they could actually play together. To help us with sorting the best from the rest, we turned to FIFA 23 player ratings.

The rules are simple. We only looked at World Cup Player item ratings and picked the highest-rated player at each major position. To make it fair for everyone, we went with a classic 4-4-2. Fullbacks and wingbacks were eligible for the full-back position. Wide midfielders and wingers were eligible for wide midfield positions. Center forwards and strikers were eligible as strikers. Defensive midfielders, central midfielders, and attacking midfielders were eligible for the CM role. Finally, we only took into consideration a player’s primary position, so no Joshua Kimmich at right back, for example.

The ultimate 2022 World Cup lineup made up entirely of eliminated players

GK: Manuel Neuer – 90 OVR (Germany)

RB: Daniel Carvajal – 84 OVR (Spain)

CB: Kalidou Koulibaly – 87 OVR (Senegal)

CB: Antonio Rüdiger – 87 OVR (Germany)

LB: Jordi Alba – 85 OVR (Spain)

RM: Serge Gnabry – 85 OVR (Germany)

CM: Kevin De Bruyne – 91 OVR (Belgium)

CM: Joshua Kimmich – 89 OVR (Germany)

LM: Heung-Min Son – 89 OVR (South Korea)

ST: Robert Lewandowski – 91 OVR (Poland)

ST: Romelu Lukaku – 86 OVR (Belgium)

Anyone expecting this starting 11 to be split between Germany and Spain is in for an awakening. Germany does have more players here than any other nation but that’s a result of our subjective choice to place Manuel Neuer between the sticks ahead of Thibaut Courtois, who has the same OVR rating.

Spain only chipping in with the two fullbacks may explain why they weren’t able to score a single goal in 120 minutes of football plus three penalties against Morocco. Koulibaly, Son, and Lewandowski made their nations proud in the meantime. All three led their teams out of the groups despite being the lone superstar, at least according to FIFA 23’s evaluation.