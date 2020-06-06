Sky Sports to use FIFA crowd noises for Premier League’s return

Sky Sports is partnering with EA SPORTS FIFA to enhance the braodcast experience of the Premier League with “a range of bespoke and team-specific crowd noises and chants.”

The EPL is set to provisionally kick off on June 17, provided that all health and safety measures are in place. Due to social distancing requirements, however, players will be dribbling in front of an empty stadium.

For audiences at home, Sky Sports has a surprise in store. Tuning in to the Premier League might sound a lot more like a game of FIFA 20, for instance.

In a bid to “bring the vibrant atmosphere of the Premier League” to the arenas conspicuously lacking fans, Sky Sports has enlisted EA SPORTS FIFA to help simulate the usually rowdy crowds. Viewers will the option to turn on the added sound or switch to just stadium noise.

Sky Sports managing director, Robert Webster, noted that the broadcaster had always been a “leader” in innovation, and hoped that the extra features will help supplement the return of live sport after a hiatus of more than two months.

“We want Sky Sports viewers to still feel it all and have the best possible viewing experience–even if they can’t be in the stadiums or watch with their family and friends,” Webster said.

Sky Sports is set to show 64 live Premier League matches after the restart of the season.