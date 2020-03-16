Sevilla and Real Betis soccer players stream postponed derby on FIFA 20

Borja Iglesias from Real Betis and Sergio Reguilón from Sevilla streamed a virtual soccer matchup yesterday in FIFA 20.

La Liga, Spain’s premier division of soccer, was suspended last week after Real Madrid went into quarantine. That meant the Serville derby—Real Betis vs. Sevilla—that was previously scheduled for Sunday was also postponed.

Iglesias and Reguilón picked their own teams on FIFA 20 and streamed the match on Twitch at the same time the derby was going to take place. The matchup was quite entertaining and over 60,000 fans tuned in to watch it. Real Betis won 6-5 and Iglesias used his own FIFA player to score the winning goal.

“Many thanks to the 60,000 plus fans who were live with us today,” Reguilon said on Twitter after the stream. “I hope that we’ve entertained you a bit and that you’ve smiled. You’re great.”

The viewership for this game was one of the highest totals registered for FIFA 20 this year, which shows how much people enjoy soccer whether it’s in real-life or virtual. The Seville derby is one of the great rivalries in Spain alongside the El Clásico and the Basque derby.

This wasn’t the only matchup streamed on FIFA 20 this weekend, either. The Premier League, England’s main league, is also suspended and Southampton took the opportunity to stream their postponed match against Norwich.