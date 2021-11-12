New NumbersUp promotion launches in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Depending on which Adidas boots they wear in real life, one of their skills will reach 99 by the end of the season.

EA Sports has released a new promotion today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The NumbersUp promo is part of a partnership with sportswear brand Adidas. Players who wear one of three Adidas boots in real life will receive attribute boosts in the game until they reach 99 in one stat.

Those who wear the Adidas X will reach 99 in Pace over the season. The Adidas Predator boot will grant 99 in Dribbling for outfield players and in Handling for goalkeepers. Finally, players who use the Adidas Copa will get 99 Passing.

Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports

Other attributes will also be boosted but to a smaller degree. The upgrades will be done periodically throughout the season with two more releases: one at the end of December and later in April 2022.

Don’t worry if any of the players get injured or don’t play for any reason, either. They’ll still receive the update. This is also the case if they switch to using another brand of boots on the field.

Here are all of the payers participating in the NumbersUp promotion and which boots they’ll be using:

Adidas X

Diogo Jota from Liverpool

Gio Reyna Borussia Dortmund

João Félix Alético de Madrid

Moussa Dembélé from Lyon

Sergio Reguilón from Tottenham Hotspur

Adidas Predator

Éder Militão from Real Madrid

Florian Neuhaus from Borussia Mönchengladbach

Marc-André ter Stegen from Barcelona

Adidas Copa

Amadou Diawara from Roma

Mats Hummels From Borussia Dortmund

Declan Rice from West Ham

EA also added a NumbersUp Marco Asensio SBC and NumbersUp Bergwijin objectives to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.