New NumbersUp promotion launches in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has released a new promotion today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The NumbersUp promo is part of a partnership with sportswear brand Adidas. Players who wear one of three Adidas boots in real life will receive attribute boosts in the game until they reach 99 in one stat.
Those who wear the Adidas X will reach 99 in Pace over the season. The Adidas Predator boot will grant 99 in Dribbling for outfield players and in Handling for goalkeepers. Finally, players who use the Adidas Copa will get 99 Passing.
Other attributes will also be boosted but to a smaller degree. The upgrades will be done periodically throughout the season with two more releases: one at the end of December and later in April 2022.
Don’t worry if any of the players get injured or don’t play for any reason, either. They’ll still receive the update. This is also the case if they switch to using another brand of boots on the field.
Here are all of the payers participating in the NumbersUp promotion and which boots they’ll be using:
Adidas X
- Diogo Jota from Liverpool
- Gio Reyna Borussia Dortmund
- João Félix Alético de Madrid
- Moussa Dembélé from Lyon
- Sergio Reguilón from Tottenham Hotspur
Adidas Predator
- Éder Militão from Real Madrid
- Florian Neuhaus from Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Marc-André ter Stegen from Barcelona
Adidas Copa
- Amadou Diawara from Roma
- Mats Hummels From Borussia Dortmund
- Declan Rice from West Ham
EA also added a NumbersUp Marco Asensio SBC and NumbersUp Bergwijin objectives to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.