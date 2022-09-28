Mohamed Salah with an early upgrade: All FIFA 23 TOTW 2 players

FIFA 23 isn’t officially out yet, but Team of the Week is going strong into its second entry. Last week gave us an upgraded card for Kevin De Bruyne, this week it’s Mohamed Salah leading the way for FIFA 23’s TOTW 2.

Liverpool fans may be a bit worried by their side’s shaky start to the season. EA is trying to give the portion that plays FIFA 23 a reason to feel better with an amazing early-game FUT item in the form of TOTW 2 Mohamed Salah.

Being his first TOTW item, Salah receives just a one-point OVR increase to his regular card, but those minor upgrades are much more impactful in the first weeks of FUT when 90+ cards are still a rarity.

The other highlights this week are Marquinhos and Luka Modrić.

All FIFA 23 TOTW 2 players

GK: Wojciech Tomasz Szczęsny – 87 OVR (Juventus)

CB: Marquinhos – 89 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

CB: Willi Orban – 84 OVR (RB Leipzig)

CB: Manuel Akandji – 84 OVR (Manchester City)

RB: Diogo Dalot – 82 OVR (Manchester United)

CM: Luka Modrić – 89 OVR (Real Madrid)

CM: Christian Eriksen – 84 OVR (Manchester United)

RM: Mohamed Salah – 91 OVR (Liverpool)

ST: Kai Havertz – 86 OVR (Chelsea)

ST: Olivier Girout – 84 OVR (Milan)

LW: Hirving Lozano – 84 OVR (Napoli)

GK: Remko Pasveer – 81 OVR (Ajax Amsterdam)

LB: David Hancko – 81 OVR (Feyenoord)

RM: Bertrand Traoré – 81 OVR (İstanbul Başakşehir)

CDM: Seko Fofana – 84 OVR (RC Lens)

ST: Giacomo Raspadori – 82 OVR (Napoli)

ST: Aleksandar Mitrović – 82 OVR (Fulham)

ST: Eldor Shomurodov – 84 OVR (Roma)

LB: Nicușor Bancu – 78 OVR (Universitatea Craiova)

LB: Viljormur Davidsen – 72 OVR (Helsingborgs)

CAM: Themba Zwane – 80 OVR (Mamelodi Sundowns)

ST: Gerson Rodrigues – 79 OVR (Al-Wehda)

CAM: Jevani Brown – 75 OVR (Exeter City)

With some pack luck, most of these players would be a nice addition to your day one FUT squad in FIFA 23.