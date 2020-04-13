Major League Soccer, Fox Sports team up for televised FIFA 20 tournament featuring pros

Major League Soccer stars and esports pros will team up for a televised FIFA 20 tournament starting next week.

The eMLS Tournament Special will air on FS1 and Fox Deportes beginning on April 19, featuring Coca Cola and PlayStation as partners. The tournament will benefit Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Image via MLS

MLS pros such as Francisco Calvo, Sean Johnson, Aaron Long, Diego Fagundez, and Nani will team up with FIFA 20 esports players, such as Fiddle, Godfather, Alekzandur, and FIFA Abe. Everyone will be playing from the safety of their homes.

The winning teams from all four weeks of play will meet in a grand final on Sunday, May 17. The matches will be hosted by Fox Sports commentators Stu Holden, Rachel Bonnetta, and Rodolfo Landeros, with analysis from Mike LaBelle.

The 2020 MLS season was canceled just three matches in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The soccer league has now joined the MLB, NBA, F1, and NASCAR as pro sports organizations that have turned to video games to fill the void since their seasons were put on hold due to the coronavirus.