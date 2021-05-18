Kiyan Prince debuts in FIFA franchise 15 years after tragic murder

Kiyan Prince, a former England soccer prospect, has been featured in a FIFA game for the first time in FIFA 2021, his former club Queens Park Rangers and EA Sports announced today.

“On the 15th anniversary of his death, Kiyan Prince returns to life as the professional footballer he should have been,” QPR wrote on Twitter. The English club has officially re-signed its former player and given him the number 30, which is how old Prince would be now if he was still alive. Prince will also be a part of QPR’s roster in FIFA 21. EA used images of him at the age of 15 and combined them with images of his father at age 30 to “create an accurate portrait of what Kiyan would look like today.”

👑 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞.



On the 1️⃣5️⃣th anniversary of his death.



Prince was a highly-rated youth player at QPR when he was murdered in 2006 at the age of 15. He was sitting outside the London Academy gates, his school, when he went to assist a friend who was being bullied and ended up receiving a single fatal stab wound to the chest. Some of his coaches at the time said he had the talent to become a successful soccer player.



He was also known as “The Bullet” due to his speed and natural ability on the pitch. “Kiyan was known all around North West London for his obvious football talent, but also his character and positive energy for all the people he crossed paths with,” an EA Sports statement reads.



This is a creative way to keep Prince’s legacy alive. His father, Dr. Mark Prince, is likely particularly happy with this. In 2008, he established the Kiyan Prince Foundation to educate young people about the consequences of knife crime. And now, he’ll be able to see a likeness of his son playing for QPR again.