Is it worth doing the Wissam Ben Yedder Ligue 1 POTM SBC in FIFA 23?

The Ligue 1 Player of the Month for January has been announced. The winner of the prestigious honor is AS Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder. The Frenchman was immediately given a Player of the Month Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23. Should you complete the new POTM Ben Yedder SBC, though?

Wissam Ben Yedder may be struggling to break into the France national team, but he has been tearing up opposing defenses at the club level for several years now. This proficiency has turned Monaco’s top goal scorer into a regular fixture in FIFA Ultimate Team, FIFA 23 not being an exception.

The striker already has three special FIFA 23 cards to his name, not counting the World Cup Player version. The voting for Ligue 1’s January Player of the Month concluded that it’s time for Ben Yedder to receive another special FUT item. With so many upgrades over the course of the season, surely this newest version will be a definitive W by EA, right? Well…

Should you do the Ligue 1 POTM Wissam Ben Yedder SBC in FIFA 23?

The POTM Ben Yedder SBC is not worth doing, at all. The card itself is nothing spectacular. His pace is average for a very short striker like Ben Yedder. Naturally, his strength is also lackluster. Just 79 stamina is far from ideal, especially when combined with the uninspiring pace. The only thing POTM Ben Yedder has going for him is the five-star weak foot. Unfortunately for the new item, all other versions of the striker come with this feature, too.

We’ve thrown in Wissam Ben Yedder’s other FIFA 23 FUT items a couple of times now. There’s a good reason for that. He has been on two FIFA 23 Teams of the Week, the second of which came as recently as last week. He was also included in the FUT Centurions promo where he was given an 89 OVR item.

All of this results in a couple of issues. The Wissam Ben Yedder Ligue 1 POTM card is rated at 89 OVR, the same as the Centurions one. That’s bad enough by itself, but we can dig a deeper hole for the newer version by adding Ben Yedder’s recent TOTW inclusion. That card has an 88 OVR rating and costs three times less than the FUT Centurions and Player of the Month versions.

Nothing’s working in favor of this new FUT item. For your own benefit’s sake, if you’re hell-bent on having the Monaco man on your roster, avoid POTM Wissam Ben Yedder and just go for the TOTW 16 In-Form version.