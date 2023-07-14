Is EA FC 24 going to be on Xbox One?

EA FC 24 marks a turning point in the long-running football game franchise. Now officially removed from FIFA, fans can expect many changes in this title. Many potential EA FC 24 players have shown concern about whether or not older generation consoles, such as the Xbox One, will be included in this series’ new direction.

Despite the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 both launching in 2020, EA has still ensured games in the FIFA franchise remain compatible with the Xbox One and PS4. Still, EA’s flagship series is set to undergo major changes in its new installment. If you are an Xbox One player, this is everything you need to know about EA FC 24.

Will EA FC 24 be on Xbox One?

Yes, EA FC 24 will launch on Xbox One. Along with the Xbox One, EA FC 24 will also release on the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch. Whether remaining with the Xbox One or making the jump to the Xbox Series X|S, you will be able to play this upcoming football game.

Though newer games have tended to slowly stray away from previous generation consoles, EA has made sure many of its fan-favorite sports games have stayed available for PS4 and Xbox One.

Before picking up EA FC 24 on Xbox One, you should note Xbox One will not feature the HypermotionV feature. When playing on previous generations, you are also only able to play with others also playing on Xbox One.

Related: Will EA FC 24 be on PS4?

Despite some of the limitations, you can still play EA FC 24 on the Xbox One. If you just can’t wait until December to try out this upcoming title, then you can also try your luck getting into the game’s early access period.

About the author