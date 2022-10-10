How to play World Cup mode in FIFA 23

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner. In addition to being an iconic piece of soccer culture, the tournament has been an essential part of FIFA games that were released around the same time period.

The World Cup mode allows players to participate in the same tournament format as the participating teams, giving them a taste of the worldwide competition. Considering the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to begin on Nov. 20, fans are already wondering when the game mode will become available in this year’s FIFA title.

When will the World Cup mode be released in FIFA 23?

At time of writing, the World Cup mode isn’t available in FIFA 23, meaning players can’t play it. EA hasn’t officially commented on its plans regarding the game mode, but chances are it’ll be released close to or after Nov. 20, when the 2022 World Cup starts in Qatar.

The World Cup update is likely to drop in the form of a DLC, and it will also include a secondary World Cup mode, FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be held in New Zealand and Australia in July 2023.

Technically two World Cup modes are on the horizon for FIFA 23, which gives some wiggle room to EA when it comes to its release schedule. Ideally, it should arrive around November 2022, but EA will still have time to deliver the DPC until July 2023. In the meantime, players can create their own custom competitions in the Tournament Creator mode and enjoy a tournament setup with their friends until the official World Cup mode is released.