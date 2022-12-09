How to complete World Cup Phenoms David’s objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Jonathan David is the first player to receive an 86-rated World Cup Phenoms version through a set of objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The promo launched today to follow the start of the World Cup quarterfinals.

The World Cup Phenoms event highlights the young players who participated in this year’s World Cup. David, for example, played as a striker for Canada. The country didn’t get past the group stage, however, losing all three games.

The devs increased David’s Shooting (+8), Passing (+8), Physical (+8), Dribbling (+8), Defending (+7), and Pace (+6) if you look at his 79-rated original gold version.

There are four objectives in total to complete and get World Cup Phenoms David. All of them have to be completed in the Squad Battles or in the Rivals mode, depending on which mode you prefer.

Each task also has its own reward, so players can receive a 75+ rated rare player pack, one gold pack, two players pack, and a small electrum players pack on top of the World Cup Phenoms version of David.

The set will be available for one week, until Dec. 16. Here are the objectives you’ll need to complete to get the World Cup Phenoms Jonathan David card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: