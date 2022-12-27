You'll have to complete two segments to get this card.

Gamers can now get an 89-rated Winter Wildcards version of Olympique de Marseille’s Dimitri Payet in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The holiday season comes with presents and cookies, but in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, players can get upgraded versions of selected players to celebrate with the Winter Wildcards event.

Payet had his Pace (+19), Physical (+16), and Shooting (+10) massively boosted, while his Dribbling (+7), Defending (+7), and Passing (+2) received a milder upgrade when compared to his 82-rated original gold card for the Winter Wildcards version.

You can further increase his Pace (+4), Passing (+4), and Dribbling (+4) by applying the engine chemistry style once you use this card on your team. This will take his skill ratings to 93, 90, and 94, respectively.

If you’re interested in getting this card, you’ll need to build just two squads: France and Ligue 1. The first solution asks for an 83-rated team with at least a card with an overall rating of 84 points minimum and one French player. The second one requires just an 85-rated team plus no less than a player from Ligue 1.

You’ll have to spend around 84,100 to 88,900 FUT coins, depending on which platform you play on, if you build both squads from scratch. Each segment will also reward you with a player pack, so you’ll receive a gold pack and a prime electrum players pack in addition to the untradable Winter Wildcards Payet card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Winter Wildcards Dimitri Payet SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Winter Wildcards Payet SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

France

GK: 84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: 82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal)

82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) CB: 82-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

82-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) RB: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) CM: 82-rated Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg)

82-rated Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg) CM: 82-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton)

82-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton) LW: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) RW: 82-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

82-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores)

Ligue 1