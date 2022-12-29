Mesut Özil from Başakşehir received an 86-rated Winter Wildcards version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Dec. 24. Players can get this holiday card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

The holiday season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is celebrated with the release of upgraded versions of selected players through the Winter Wildcards event.

The devs focused the upgrade on Özil’s Physicality (+14), Shooting (+12), and Pace (+11) but still made a great increase to his Passing (+7), Dribbling (+7), and Defending (+6) when compared to his original 78-rated gold version.

You’ll need to build just two squads to get Winter Wildcards Özil. The 83-rated Squad segment asks for an 83-rated team as the title suggests, plus at least two cards with an overall rating of 84 points minimum. The Germany segment requires an 85-rated squad with no less than a German player.

The total for building both squads can get to around 49,350 to 49,500 FUT coins, depending on which platform you play on. Each segment will also reward you with a player pack, so you’ll earn a premium gold pack and a small gold players pack, too.

This Winter Wildcards SBC will be available for more time than the usual one week. It will expire after Jan. 7. That should be enough time to complete two squads and craft some cards to spend fewer FUT coins on the market.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Winter Wildcards Mesut Özil SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Winter Wildcards Özil SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

83-rated Squad

GK: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) CB: 81-rated Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad)

81-rated Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) CB: 84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) LWB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) RWB: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) CM: 81-rated Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

81-rated Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP) CM: 81-rated Borja Iglesias (Real Betis)

81-rated Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) CAM: 81-rated Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica)

81-rated Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) ST: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) ST: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

Germany