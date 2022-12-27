How to complete Winter Wildcards Kroos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

A 91-rated Winter Wildcards version of Toni Kroos from Real Madrid is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The card is given as a reward for those who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Winter Wildcards promotion brings new upgraded versions of selected players to celebrate the holiday season.

There are four different squads needed to complete this Winter Wildcards Kroos SBC: Real Madrid, Top Form, Germany, and LaLiga. Here are the conditions and respective rewards for these squads:

SBC Conditions Reward Real Madrid 83-rated squad with at least two cards that has an overall rating of 85 points minimum, and a player from Real Madrid. Gold pack Top Form 84-rated team and no less than one TOTW (Inform) card. Mixed players pack Germany 85-rated squad with at least two cards with an overall rating of 86 points minimum, plus a German player. Prime mixed players pack LaLiga 87-rated team and no less than one player from LaLiga. Rare electrum players pack

All of these segments together will amount to around 286,100 FUT coins on consoles and 292,150 on PC. This Winter Wildcards SBC will expire after Jan. 9, so you have two weeks to complete everything.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the Winter Wildcards Toni Kroos SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Winter Wildcards Toni Kroos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Real Madrid

GK: 83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) LB: 81-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

81-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 82-rated Nacho Fernández (Real Madrid)

82-rated Nacho Fernández (Real Madrid) CB: 81-rated Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica)

81-rated Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) RB: 85-rated Patrik Schick (Bayern Leverkusen)

85-rated Patrik Schick (Bayern Leverkusen) CM: 81-rated Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

81-rated Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP) CM: 81-rated Chris Smalling (Roma)

81-rated Chris Smalling (Roma) CM: 85-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

85-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) LW: 82-rated James Maddison (Leicester City)

82-rated James Maddison (Leicester City) RW: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) ST: 82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

Top Form

GK: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) CB: 82-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

82-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CB: 85-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta)

85-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta) CB: 82-rated Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

82-rated Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad) LM: 82-rated Rafa Ferreira Silva (Benfica)

82-rated Rafa Ferreira Silva (Benfica) CM: 82-rated Marko Arnautović (Bologna)

82-rated Marko Arnautović (Bologna) CM: 85-rated Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

85-rated Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) RM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) LW: 83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) RW: 86-rated TOTW James Maddison (Leicester City)

86-rated TOTW James Maddison (Leicester City) ST: 83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Germany

GK: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) LB: 83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) CB: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: 85-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta)

85-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta) RB: 86-rated Romelu Lukaku (Internazionale)

86-rated Romelu Lukaku (Internazionale) CDM: 86-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale)

86-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale) CDM: 86-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)

86-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale) CAM: 83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) CAM: 86-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

86-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) CAM: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

LaLiga