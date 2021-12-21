How to complete Winter Wildcards Aouar SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This is his first special card in FIFA 22.

EA added an 87-rated Winter Wildcards version of Houssem Aouar from Olympique de Marseille to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that players can get through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

This version of Aouar is part of the Winter Wildcards promotion, making it his first special card in FIFA 22. This event brings new upgraded versions of selected players to celebrate the holiday season.

Almost all of Aouar’s skills received massive upgrades when compared to his 81-rated gold version, such as his Pace (+11), Shooting (+11), Physical (+6), Passing (+5), Dribbling (+5), and Defending (+4).

He has four-star skill moves and weak foot. You can apply the shadow chemistry style to further improve his Pace (+10) and Defending (+9), and Dribbling (+1), which will leave all of his skills at 77 and above.

This SBC costs around 157,650 FUT coins on PlayStation; 161,350 on Xbox; and 168,900 on PC. You’ll have until Jan. 28 to build just two squads: Ligue One and France. Aside from the Winter Wildcards Aouar version, you’ll also receive a prime mixed players pack and a small rare gold players pack if you complete both squads.

If you’re interested in getting this card, the first solution asks for an 84-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) player, and one player from Ligue One. The second one requires just an 86-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) player, and one French player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Winter Wildcards Houssem Aouar SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Ligue 1

GK: 83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

CB: 84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

RB: 84-rated David Alaba (Real Madrid)

CM: 86-rated TOTW Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

CM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

CDM: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

LW: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

ST: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

France