How to complete What If Wendell SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have until March 5 to get this card.

EA Sports added an 86-rated What If version of Wendell Borges from Bayer Leverkusen to FIFA 21 on March 1. This item is obtainable through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Wendell’s first special item during the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. This card is a part of the What If promo and was released today. Depending on his performance in real life, he might get a +2 upgrade.

EA massively boosted Wendell’s stats, including Pace (+13), Defending (+12), Passing (+10), Physical (+10), Dribbling (+9), and Shooting (+9) when compared to his original 77-rated gold card. It’s generally a good card when looking at his four-star skills, but his stats aren’t anything special except for his 95-rated Acceleration.

You can apply the shadow chemistry style to What If Wendell to increase his Defending (+8), Pace (+7), and Dribbling (+1). It will almost maximize his Acceleration, Sliding Tackle, and Interception.

This card costs around 231,750 FUT coins on PlayStation, 216,700 on Xbox One, and 255,950 on PC. The price for this card isn’t worth it considering it’s an untradable card and that you can find similar cards for fewer FUT coins. You can make strong links with great Brazilian players, however.

If you want to complete What If Wendell SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Brazil and Bundesliga. The first team requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Brazil. The second solution needs to be an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from the Bundesliga.

This SBC is available until March 5. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete What If Wendell Borges SBC right now according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Brazil

GK: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RB: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma) CM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RM: Edin Višća 83-rated (Başakşehir F.K)

Edin Višća 83-rated (Başakşehir F.K) CAM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Bundesliga