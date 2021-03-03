How to complete What If Weah’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have until March 10 to get this card.

EA Sports added a What If 72-rated version of Timothy Weah from Lille to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

Weah is a part of the What If promotion, making this his first special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team.

Greatness in his DNA.



A new "What If" Silver Stars Objective Player is unlockable in #FIFA21.#FUT pic.twitter.com/hoRukfPWQO — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 3, 2021

EA has upgraded all of Weah’s stats, including Physical (+16), Passing (+15), Dribbling (+15), Shooting (+15), and Defending (+8) when compared to his original 68-rated silver card.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released before, Weah’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

What If Weah’s Silver Stars objectives will be available until March 10. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Weah.