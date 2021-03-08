How to complete What If Malcuit SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is one of the best French right-back players in the game.

EA Sports added an 86-rated What If version of Kévin Malcuit from Fiorentina to FIFA 21 yesterday. This item is obtainable through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Malcuit’s second special item during the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. This card is a part of the What If promo. Depending on his performance in real life, he might get a +2 upgrade.

EA greatly upgraded Malcuit’s stats, including Pace (+10), Dribbling (+10), Defending (+8), Passing (+8), Physical (+8), and Shooting (+6) when compared to his original 78-rated gold card. It’s generally a good card because of his four-star skills and three-star weak foot, but his stats aren’t anything special except for his 91-rated Pace.

You can increase his Defending (+7), Physical (+7), and Pace (+5) even further by applying the anchor chemistry style. Flashback Malcuit is one of the best French right-back players in FIFA 21 and you’ll be able to make strong links with great French players such as 97-rated Zidane and 90-rated Flashback Ribéry.

This card costs around 219,300 FUT coins on PlayStation, 202,400 on Xbox One, and 255,800 on PC. This card is incredibly overpriced for his stats, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a good card, especially if you play with a lot of French players.

If you want to complete the What If Malcuit SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: France and Serie A. The first team needs to be an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one French player. The second solution asks for an 83-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and one player from Serie A.

This SBC is available until March 12. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete What If Kévin Malcuit SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

France

GK: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan)

Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan) CB: Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale)

Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale) RB: Luis Alberto 85-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 85-rated (Lazio) CDM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) LM: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) RM: Carlos Vela 81-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 81-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Serie A