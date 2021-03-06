How to complete What If Guendouzi’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have only one week to complete all objectives.

EA Sports added a What If 87-rated version of Mattéo Guendouzi from Sassuolo to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

Guendouzi is a part of the second set of the What If cards, making this his first special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The What If team two was added on March 5.

If his club does the business… 💪



A new #FUT "What If" Objectives Player is now unlockable in #FIFA21. pic.twitter.com/lW2hOxLd6N — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 5, 2021

EA mainly upgraded Guendouzi’s Shooting (+14), Passing (+12), and Defending (+12), while slightly increasing his Physical (+9), Dribbling (+7), and Pace (+5) when compared to his 77-rated gold version.

All of What If Guendouzi’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: What If Classic mode. You have to win matches for only one of the five tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in one week.

You’ll have until March 12 to complete all of What If Mattéo Guendouzi’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn this card.