How to complete What If Cristian Tello SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have to complete three squads for this one.

EA Sports added an 86-rated What If version of Cristian Tello from Real Betis to FIFA 21 yesterday. This item is obtainable through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Tello’s second special item during the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. This card is a part of the What If promo. Depending on his performance in real life, he might get a +2 upgrade.

A new #FUT "What If" Squad Building Challenge is now live in #FIFA21. pic.twitter.com/7DZt4Me27w — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 5, 2021

EA greatly increased Tello’s stats, including Shooting (+13), Passing (+11), Physical (+11), Shooting (+9), Dribbling (+9), and Physical (+7) when compared to his original 78-rated gold card. It’s generally a good card because of four-star skills and weak foot, but his stats aren’t anything special except for his 94-rated Pace.

This card costs around 167,350 FUT coins on PlayStation, 160,450 on Xbox One, and 182,050 on PC. This card is fairly priced considering his stats, and the strong links he can have with great Spanish players, including 96-rated POTY Sergio Ramos.

If you want to complete the What If Tello SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: Real Betis, Spain, and LaLiga. The first team needs to be an 80-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Real Betis.

The second solution asks for an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and one player from Spain. The last one requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from LaLiga

This SBC is available until March 12. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete What If Cristian Tello SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Real Betis

GK: Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal) LB: Nacho Monreal 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

Nacho Monreal 80-rated (Real Sociedad) CB: Sidnei Rechel 79-rated (Real Betis)

Sidnei Rechel 79-rated (Real Betis) CB: Aïssa Mandi 79-rated (Internazionale)

Aïssa Mandi 79-rated (Internazionale) RB: Óscar de Marcos 78-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Óscar de Marcos 78-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CDM: Nemanja Gudelj 79-rated (Sevilla)

Nemanja Gudelj 79-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Papa Diop 78-rated (Internazionale)

Papa Diop 78-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Fabián Ruiz 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Fabián Ruiz 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Andrés Iniesta 81-rated (Lazio)

Andrés Iniesta 81-rated (Lazio) CAM: Jonathan Viera 81-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Jonathan Viera 81-rated (Beijing Guoan) ST: Rubén Díez 75-rated (CD Castellón)

Spain

GK: Łukasz Skorupski 81-rated (Bologna)

Łukasz Skorupski 81-rated (Bologna) LB: Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale)

Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) RB: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CDM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CAM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) LM: Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale)

Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale) RM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

LaLiga