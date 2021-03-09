How to complete What If Armstrong SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This one will be an incredible card if it receives the What If upgrade.

Image via EA Sports

EA Sports added an 85-rated What If version of Adam Armstrong from Blackburn Rovers to FIFA 21 today. This item is obtainable through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Armstrong’s second special item during the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. This card is a part of the What If promo. Depending on his performance in real life, he might get a +2 upgrade.

EA massively boosted Armstrong’s stats, including Passing (+15), Dribbling (+12), Defending (+12), Physical (+12), Shooting (+12), and Pace (+4) when compared to his original 73-rated silver card. It’s a great card because of his four-star skills and three-star weak foot, with high-rated metagaming skills such as Pace, Dribbling, and Shooting.

If you apply the marksman, you can further increase his Dribbling (+8), Shooting (+8), and Physical (+5). You’ll also be able to make strong links with incredible English players such as 93-rated Icon Moment David Beckham, 93-rated Premium Wayne Rooney, and Icon Moment 93-rated Bobby Moore.

This card costs around 117,700 FUT coins on PlayStation, 116,500 on Xbox One, and 139,900 on PC. This card is a bit overpriced for his stats, but it does have potential if he receives the 2+ upgrade and the Rooney link is considerably good, especially if you play with a lot of English players.

If you want to complete the What If Armstrong SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: England and 84-rated Squad. The first team needs to be an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from England. The second solution asks for just an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum.

This SBC is available until March 16. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete What If Adam Armstrong SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

England

  • GK: Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)
  • LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)
  • CB: Kepa Arrizabalaga 82-rated (Chelsea)
  • CB: Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United)
  • RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka 83-rated (Lazio)
  • CDM: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)
  • LM: Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham)
  • CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)
  • CM: Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea)
  • RM: Nicolae Stanciu 81-rated (Sparta Praha)
  • ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Serie A

  • GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)
  • LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)
  • CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)
  • CB: Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham)
  • RB: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)
  • CDM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)
  • CDM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester)
  • CAM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton)
  • LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)
  • RM: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)
  • ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)