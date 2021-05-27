How to complete Week 35’s Marquee Matchups in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added a new set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, which are available by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with tradeable FUT packs, one for each squad you turn in and one when you complete all of them. For week 35, EA selected four matchups: Los Angeles FC vs. New York FC, Nantes vs. Toulouse, Holstein Kiel vs Köln, and Brentford v Swansea City. You’ll have until Thursday, June 3 to complete them.

The Los Angeles FC vs. New York FC segment will reward players with a gold players pack. Nantes vs. Toulouse will give you a jumbo premium gold pack, while Holstein Kiel vs. Köln awards a rare mixed players pack. Brentford vs. Swansea City will reward you with a premium gold players pack. If you complete all four segments, EA will grant you a rare electrum players pack. If you build it correctly, without spending a lot of coins, you can really profit from Marquee Matchups and perhaps pack a great player, if you’re lucky enough.

All of those SBCs will require different teams with a minimum rating, chemistry, and at least some players from a specific league or club. You’ll spend around 40,000 to 50,000 FUT coins if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marque Matchups from week 35 right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Los Angeles FC vs. New York

GK: Régis Gurtner 77-rated (Amiens)

Régis Gurtner 77-rated (Amiens) LB: Lloyd Palun 70-rated (Guingamp)

Lloyd Palun 70-rated (Guingamp) CB: Maxime Spano-Rahou 68-rated (Valenciennes)

Maxime Spano-Rahou 68-rated (Valenciennes) CB: Mickaël Alphonse 68-rated (Amiens)

Mickaël Alphonse 68-rated (Amiens) RB: Ruben Aguilar 78-rated (AS Monaco)

Ruben Aguilar 78-rated (AS Monaco) CM: Manuel Perez 69-rated (Grenoble)

Manuel Perez 69-rated (Grenoble) CM: IBrahim Amadou 76-rated (Amiens)

IBrahim Amadou 76-rated (Amiens) CM: Xavier Chavalerin 77-rated (Stade de Reims)

Xavier Chavalerin 77-rated (Stade de Reims) LW: Ebenezer Assifuah 66-rated (Pau FC)

Ebenezer Assifuah 66-rated (Pau FC) RW: Yimmi Chará 77-rated (Portland Timbers)

Yimmi Chará 77-rated (Portland Timbers) ST: Islam Slimani 77-rated (Lyon)

Nantes vs. Toulouse

GK: Nahuel Guzmán 79-rated (Tigres)

Nahuel Guzmán 79-rated (Tigres) CB: Juan Foyth 75-rated (Villarreal)

Juan Foyth 75-rated (Villarreal) CB: Javier Pinola 76-rated (River Plate)

Javier Pinola 76-rated (River Plate) CB: Marcos Rojo 75-rated (Boca Juniors)

Marcos Rojo 75-rated (Boca Juniors) LM: Moi Goméz 77-rated (Villarreal)

Moi Goméz 77-rated (Villarreal) CM: Nicolás Gaitán 76-rated (Braga)

Nicolás Gaitán 76-rated (Braga) CM: Maxi Moralez 76-rated (New York City FC)

Maxi Moralez 76-rated (New York City FC) RM: Matz Sels 79-rated (Strasbourg)

Matz Sels 79-rated (Strasbourg) LW: Nolito 76-rated (Celta de Vigo)

Nolito 76-rated (Celta de Vigo) RW: Renato Steffen 78-rated (Wolsfburg)

Renato Steffen 78-rated (Wolsfburg) ST: Lucas Alario 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Holstein Kiel vs Köln

GK: Marko Dmitrović 81-rated (Eibar)

Marko Dmitrović 81-rated (Eibar) LWB: Cote 79-rated (Eibar)

Cote 79-rated (Eibar) CB: Anaitz Arbilla 75-rated (Eibar)

Anaitz Arbilla 75-rated (Eibar) CB: Paulo Oliveira 76-rated (Eibar)

Paulo Oliveira 76-rated (Eibar) CB: Sidnei 79-rated (Real Bétis)

Sidnei 79-rated (Real Bétis) RWB: Emerson Leite 78-rated (Real Bétis)

Emerson Leite 78-rated (Real Bétis) CM: Sergio Álvarez 75-rated (Eibar)

Sergio Álvarez 75-rated (Eibar) CM: Kevin Strootman 77-rated (Genoa)

Kevin Strootman 77-rated (Genoa) CAM: Yannick Gerhardt 75-rated (Wolsfburg)

Yannick Gerhardt 75-rated (Wolsfburg) ST: Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe) ST: Wout Weghorst 81-rated (Wolfsburg)

Brentford vs. Swansea City