How to complete Vlašić and Sosa’s Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

This time, the the players aren't from the same club.

The new Dynamic Duos SBC rewards players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with an 85-rated version of Nikola Vlašic from Torino and Borna Sosa from VfB Stuttgart.

Dynamic Duos versions improve the chemistry between the two featured players when using both in your team while upgrading their player item’s overall rating. Each card is rewarded for completing a different squad.

When comparing to both of their 78-rated original gold version, Vlašic had his Pace (+11), Physical (+9), Shooting (+7), Passing (+7), Dribbling (+7), and Defending (+7). But the devs chose to increase Sosa’s Physical (+10), Pace (+9), Defending (+9), Passing (+8), Shooting (+7), and Dribbling (+7).

In order to get Vlašić, you’ll have to turn in an 84-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card and one player from Serie A. It will cost you from around 31,600 to 32,100 FUT coins to build it with you build it from scratch.

Sosa is rewarded once you build an 84-rated squad that has no less than one TOTW (Inform) card plus a player from Bundesliga. If you buy all 11 cards for this one, you’ll spend from around 33,150 to 34,250 FUT coins on the market.

You’ll also receive a premium gold players pack for completing both squads besides the Dynamic Duos version of both Vlašić and Sosa. This SBC is available until Dec. 23 for you to turn in those squads.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete to earn the Dynamic Duos version of Nikola Vlašić and Borna Sosa in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Nikola Vlašić

GK: 83-rated Jorge “Koke” Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Jorge “Koke” Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) LB: 84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis) CB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) RB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) LM: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CM: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) RM: 86-rated TOTW James Maddison (Leicester City)

86-rated TOTW James Maddison (Leicester City) ST: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) ST: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Borna Sosa