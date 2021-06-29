How to complete United States Nation Players SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added a new set of squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team that will reward players with three new Festival of FUTball versions of players: 92-rated Weston McKennie from Piemonte Calcio, 90-rated John Brooks from VfL Wolfsburg, and 90-rated Jozy Altidore from Toronto FC.

You’ll have to turn in one squad per player, but you’re not obligated to complete all three if you don’t want to. If you only want McKennie and Brooks, for example, all you have to do is complete their two respective segments. But if you complete all three, you’ll be rewarded with a prime gold players pack, just like the Sweden and Scotland Nation Players SBCs that were previously released.

All the items from the United States Nation Players SBC are untradeable, which means you can’t sell the special cards and the items you get from the pack on the FUT market to make a profit. The SBC will be available for the next six days until next Thursday, July 5 at 12pm CT.

Altidore received the most upgrades since this is his first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. His only other version was a 74-rated silver one. EA upgraded his Passing (+25), Pace (+24), Dribbling (+19), Shooting (+16), Physical (+16), and Defending (+16). If you apply the engine chemistry style, which will enhance his Dribbling (+6), Pace (+5), and Passing (+5) stats even further.

This is also the first special card that Brooks has received in this edition of FIFA. EA boosted all of his stats including Passing (+20), Pace (+16), Dribbling (+16), Physical (+15), and Shooting (+14) when you compare this Festival of FUTball 90-rated card with Brooks’ 76-rated gold card. The most recommended chemistry style for this card is the shadow since it’ll maximize his Sprint Speed and Interceptions stats.

As for McKennie, this is his first special version. EA enhanced his Shooting (+20), Passing (+19), Dribbling (+18), Pace (+17), Defending (+17), Dribbling (+13), and Physical (+12) when you compare his 92-rated Festival of FUTball card with his regular 75-rated gold card. The most appropriate chemistry style for him is arguably the shadow, which will boost his Pace and Defending stats even more.

The best part of this United States Nation Players SBC is that you can link all three players together if you have a couple of Icon players on your squad. EA is asking for just an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum for Jozy Altidore. To get Brooks, you’ll need an 85-rated team with a minimum of 60 chemistry and at least one Bundesliga player. McKennie, on the other hand, is the most expensive. His segment asks for an 86-rated team with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A.

Altidore’s segment costs around 68,000 FUT coins on console and 81,000 on PC. Brooks’ will run you around 151,000 FUT coins on console and 205,000 FUT coins on PC, while McKennie’s costs around 220,000 FUT coins on console and 296,000 FUT coins on PC if you build them all from scratch. If you complete all three, you should spend around 429,000 FUT coins on console or 584,000 FUT coins if you’re on PC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the United States Nation Players SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team right now, according to FUTBIN.

Jozy Altidore

GK: Martin Dúbravka 86-rated (Real Madrid)

Martin Dúbravka 86-rated (Real Madrid) LB: Ben Chilwell 81-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 81-rated (Chelsea) CB: Antonio Rüdiger 81-rated (Chelsea)

Antonio Rüdiger 81-rated (Chelsea) CB: Sebastián Coates 89-rated (Sporting CP)

Sebastián Coates 89-rated (Sporting CP) RB: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) CDM: Ilkay Gündogan 83-rated (Manchester City)

Ilkay Gündogan 83-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CAM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CAM: Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) CAM: Ruben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Ruben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: Alexandre Lacazette 85-rated (Arsenal)

John Brooks

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga 83-rated (Chelsea)

Kepa Arrizabalaga 83-rated (Chelsea) LB: Fabrizio Angileri 88-rated (River Plate)

Fabrizio Angileri 88-rated (River Plate) CB: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CB: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) RB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) LM: Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) CM: Fabinho 87-rated (Liverpool)

Fabinho 87-rated (Liverpool) CM: Ruben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Ruben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RM: Nicolas Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal)

Nicolas Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal) CF: Bruno Fernandes 96-rated (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes 96-rated (Manchester United) ST: Timo Werner 87-rated (Chelsea)

Weston McKennie