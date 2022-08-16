You'll have to complete eight squads to get this amazing card.

A 96-rated FUTTIES version of Antoine Griezmann from Atlético de Madrid was released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Aug. 10. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

EA is holding a weekly vote to bring upgraded versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

The devs greatly increased Griezmann’s Pace (+15), Shooting (+12), Dribbling (+11), Passing (+10), Physical (+9), and Defending (+8) compared to his 85-rated original gold version. His skill moves and weak foot were increased to five stars.

If you use this card in your team, you can apply the hawk chemistry style. It will further improve Griezmann’s Physical (+4), Pace (+4), and Shooting (+2) and maximize several stats, such as his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Finishing, Shot Power, and Long Shots.

This Premium FUTTIES Griezmann can make strong links with any version of incredible French players such as Ousmane Dembélé, Karim Benzema, Ferland Mendy, and Zinedine Zidane.

This Ultimate version of this Winner SBC goes beyond and increased his skill moves to five stars and focused on the upgrade on his Weak Foot and Flair Passes. Since the upgrade is much better, this SBC requires much more squads than the usual ones.

How to complete Ultimate FUTTIES Griezmann SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to turn in eight squads to complete this SBC: FUT Birthday, FUT Fantasy, FUT Captain, Team of the Season, ShapeShifters, Tactical Emulation, France, and LaLiga. Here’s the list of their conditions and the respective rewards you will receive aside from the untradeable Premium FUTTIES Griezmann card:

SBC Conditions Reward FUT Birthday A minimum of two FUT Birthday players. Small electrum players pack FUT Fantasy At least two FUT Fantasy or Fantasy Upgrade cards. Small electrum players pack FUT Captain No less than two Captain players. Gold pack Team of the Season At least five TOTS players. Jumbo gold pack ShapeShifters A minimum of five Shapeshifters cards. Jumbo gold pack Tactical Emulation 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Atlético de Madrid. Jumbo gold pack France 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, no less than one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) player, plus one French player. Small rare mixed players pack LaLiga 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga. Premium electrum players pack

Even though there are a lot of segments to complete, you won’t have to spend so much in the FUT market. If you buy all the necessary cards to build all these squads, it will cost players from around 504,050 to 508,250 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia.

This SBC will be available until Sept. 7, which should allow you to craft cards and spend even fewer FUT coins. It’s an amazing card to get and mark the end of this FIFA cycle.

The first five segments only ask for a few cards, so we’ll present you with some possible solutions and combinations, while the last three require the usual full team with 11 players.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the time of writing to complete the Ultimate FUTTIES Antoine Griezmann SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

FUT Birthday

CB: 89-rated FUT Birthday Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

CB: 89-rated FUT Birthday Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

CB: 88-rated FUT Birthday Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club)

FUT Fantasy

CB: 88-rated FUT Fantasy Upgrade Jérôme Roussillon (VfL Wolfsburg)

CB: 88-rated FUT Fantasy Upgrade Keita Baldé (Cagliari)

CB: 91-rated FUT Fantasy Upgrade Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

FUT Captain

CB: 93-rated FUT Captain Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

CB: 92-rated FUT Captain Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

CB: 93-rated FUT Captain Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

Team of the Season

LB: 87-rated TOTS Lars Unnerstall (Twente)

ShapeShifters

CB: 94-rated Shapeshifters Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

CB: 94-rated Shapeshifters Jesús Corona (Sevilla)

CB: 92-rated Shapeshifters Héctor Bellerín (Real Betis)

Tactical Emulation

GK: 82-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

France

GK: 80-rated Mattia Perin (Piemonte Calcio)

LaLiga