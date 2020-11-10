How to complete UEL RTTF Atal SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 82-rated UEFA Europa League (UEL) Road to the Final (RTTF) version of Youcef Atal from OGC Nice to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. You can earn this item by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is the first special card that Atal has earned in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and it was added alongside five other UEL RTTF cards. All of the UEL RTTF cards will gain an overall upgrade every time their team advances to the next stage of the UEL.

EA has boosted all of Atal’s stats to launch his UEL RTTF card, including Defending (+5), Passing (+5), Physical (+4), Dribbling (+4), Pace (+3), and Shooting (+3), when you compare this new version to Atal’s 79-rated gold version. You’ll have until Nov. 17 to complete this SBC.

A FUT 20 favourite returns looking to make noise in Europe.#UEL #RTTF Squad Building Challenge Youcef Atal, now available in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/Boct4olLSD — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 10, 2020

UEL RTTF Atal SBC costs around 25,000 FUT coins on any platform right now, which is a cheap price for the card. It has formidable Pace for a full-back and you can boost his Defending and Physical stats with the sentinel chemistry style.

If you want to complete the UEL RTTF Atal SBC, you’ll need to turn in one 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one player from the Ligue 1.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete UCL RTTF Atal SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.